Week One injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week One kicked off on Thursday with a Chiefs win and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Jets at Bills

The Jets will head to Buffalo without TE Jordan Leggett (knee) and S Rontez Miles (eye).

Bills LB Tanner Vallejo (knee) and DT Jerel Worthy (concussion) have been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Falcons at Bears

Falcons RB Brian Hill (ankle) will not play and T Austin Pasztor (chest) has been listed as questionable.

Bears CB Prince Amukamara (ankle) is doubtful to play after missing practice all week. G Kyle Long (ankle) and WR Markus Wheaton (finger) practiced the last two days and both have been listed as questionable. LB Pernell McPhee (knee) is also listed as questionable.

Ravens at Bengals

The Ravens ruled out CB Jaylen Hill (thigh) and listed CB Sheldon Price (concussion) as doubtful. QB Joe Flacco (back) doesn’t appear on the injury report at all, leaving him set to start after missing the entire preseason.

Bengals WR John Ross (knee) is questionable and the first-round pick was able to practice the last two days. TE C.J. Uzomah (ankle) and S Shawn Williams (elbow) are both out this Sunday.

Steelers at Browns

LB Bud Dupree (shoulder) missed Steelers practice Friday and drew a questionable tag. T Jerald Hawkins (knee) has been ruled out.

Browns DE Myles Garrett (ankle) is out after getting injured in Thursday’s practice. DT Danny Shelton (knee) is questionable to play.

Cardinals at Lions

The Cardinals ruled out LB Deone Bucannon (ankle). G Mike Iupati (tricep) and DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf) are listed as questionable. Both players participated in practice on a limited basis this week.

Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (ankle) and T Corey Robinson (foot) were all listed as questionable for the first game of the season.

Jaguars at Texans

S Tashaun Gipson (ankle) and RB T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) are listed as questionable for the Jaguars. The Jags also ruled out WR Dede Westbrook (core muscle) before placing him on injured reserve later in the day.

The Texans ruled out RB Alfred Blue (ankle) and WR Will Fuller (shoulder).

Raiders at Titans

The Raiders will open the season without the services of S Keith McGill (foot) and RB Jamize Olawale (quadricep). CB Gareon Conley (shin), LB Cory James (knee) and K Sebastian Janikowski (back) are all listed as questionable.

CB LeShaun Sims (groin) won’t play for the Titans, leaving first-round pick Adoree' Jackson to get the start in his first regular season game.

Eagles at Redskins

The Eagles open the season without any injury concerns.

LB Ryan Anderson (stinger, neck), WR Jamison Crowder (hip) and C Spencer Long (knee) are listed as questionable for the Redskins.

Colts at Rams

QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder) headlines a list of five Colts who have been ruled out of the opener. CB Vontae Davis (groin), C Ryan Kelly (foot), WR Chester Rogers (hamstring) and G Ian Silberman (lumbar) round out the group.

The Rams will get the season off to a healthy start as they have no players listed on the injury report.

Seahawks at Packers

Seahawks LB Michael Wilhoite (calf) is unlikely to play after being tagged as doubtful. DE Frank Clark (wrist), S Delano Hill (shoulder), WR Tyler Lockett (knee), RB Thomas Rawls (ankle), DT Jarran Reed (shoulder) and CB Richard Sherman (thigh) are all listed as questionable.

DE Montravius Adams (foot) won’t play for the Packers while T Bryan Bulaga (ankle) is questionable, although his chances of playing look good after a practice week without setbacks.

Panthers at 49ers

The Panthers listed QB Cam Newton (right shoulder) as questionable, but coach Ron Rivera said he’s going to play. CB Cole Luke (ankle) and LB Jared Norris (groin) won’t play and DT Vernon Butler (knee) is unlikely to play after drawing a doubtful tag. DE Daeshon Hall (knee), DT Kyle Love (ankle) and WR Curtis Samuel (ankle) are listed as questionable.

TE George Kittle (hamstring), LB Aaron Lynch (back) and CB Jimmie Ward (hamstring) are all listed as questionable by the 49ers.

Giants at Cowboys

Giants WR Odell Beckham (ankle) is a 50-50 call after being listed as questionable. LB Keenan Robinson (concussion) will not play.

LB Anthony Hitchens (ankle) is out for the Cowboys. Rookie CB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) is listed as questionable.