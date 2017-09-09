Aaron Donald ends holdout, reports to Rams

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 9, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT
In a surprise move on the eve of the season, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has ended his holdout.

A league source tells PFT that Donald showed up today and passed his physical. He’s back with the team.

That comes as a surprise, just a day after Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed that Donald won’t play tomorrow against the Colts.

Donald was risking losing $106,014 a week while he was out, and he has apparently calculated that he’d rather not miss out on his weekly game checks. He still wants a long-term contract that makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL, and he still may get it. But for now he’s ready to go back to work, on his old contract.

5 responses to “Aaron Donald ends holdout, reports to Rams

  2. Smart Move, NFL= Not For Long. You deserve more than the 1.8 million they’re paying you, but thats still a lot of money and you can’t afford to risk losing a year’s worth of earnings. Hope you stayed in shape, dominate this season, and get your payday soon enough.

  3. It was doomed from the start considering how out of control rookie contracts got prior to the signing of the current CBA.

  4. Aaron Donald has made more money through 3 seasons in the NFL than the average working man makes in his entire lifetime.
    I understand that Aaron Donald is underpaid when he is compared to other top of the position ladder athletes. However, athletes need to realize the enormous advantageous they have been blessed with. First and foremost the minimum NFL salary, is NINE times that of the average median income. And then to top it off, they do not work a full year. They only work from July-December. The vast majority of offseason work is optional and many athletes even get paid to work out. So holding out like Aaron Donald and Duane Brown is a massive finger to the fans who are the reason the NFL exists.

  5. Show me the damn money!!!😡

    This guy is brilliant. You must push the NFL owner’s to give you the money. Football players are getting screwed compared to basketball and baseball players. The risk is MUCH higher and the reward is MUCH lower.😂

