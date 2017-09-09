Aaron Donald ends holdout, reports to Rams

Getty Images

In a surprise move on the eve of the season, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has ended his holdout.

A league source tells PFT that Donald showed up today and passed his physical. He’s back with the team.

That comes as a surprise, just a day after Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed that Donald won’t play tomorrow against the Colts.

Donald was risking losing $106,014 a week while he was out, and he has apparently calculated that he’d rather not miss out on his weekly game checks. He still wants a long-term contract that makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL, and he still may get it. But for now he’s ready to go back to work, on his old contract.