Aaron Donald out at least this week, won’t play until he’s ready

Getty Images

Although Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has ended his holdout and reported to the team, he’s not ready to take the field just yet.

Donald has already been ruled out for Sunday’s opener against the Colts, and a league source tells PFT that the Rams don’t plan to play him until he’s ready.

If that means Donald needs a couple weeks of practice before he’s prepared after spending the entire offseason away from the team, the Rams are ready to have him sit out Weeks 2-3 as well. The Rams are planning to pay him his weekly game checks even if he doesn’t play, as part of the agreement that got him back in the fold.

After opening the season tomorrow against the Colts, the Rams host Washington next Sunday and then play at San Francisco on Thursday, September 21. It’s possible that Donald’s season won’t begin until the Rams travel to Dallas on Sunday, October 1.