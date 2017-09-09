Bears, Akiem Hicks agree to four-year extension

Getty Images

A year after signing a two-year contract with the Bears, defensive end Akiem Hicks has added to his commitment to Chicago.

The Bears and Hicks have agreed to a four-year contract extension. Hicks was already set to make a $4 million base salary for the 2017 season, and now he’s set to total $48 million for 2018 through 2021.

Hicks left New England for Chicago last year, and although that meant he left the Super Bowl winners for a 3-13 team, he said he had no regrets. Hicks has embraced being a part of a rebuilding team, and now he’ll be part of that team beyond just this year.

Last year Hicks started all 16 games and had a career-high seven sacks.