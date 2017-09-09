Duane Brown out $552,941, Aaron Donald out $106,014 this week

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 9, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT
NFL players who are unhappy with their contracts routinely miss voluntary offseason work. They sometimes even miss mandatory training camp practices, which come with fines of $40,000 a day. But they hardly ever hold out into the regular season.

That’s because players get their base salaries in 17 weekly game checks, and players who don’t show up to work for a week are docked one-seventeenth of their salaries. A player has to be really unhappy with his contract to forego that kind of money.

Texans offensive tackle Duane Brown and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald are really unhappy with their contracts. And both are continuing to hold out as the regular season begins.

Brown, whose base salary is $9.4 million, will lose $552,941 this week, and every week he continues his holdout. Donald, whose base salary is just over $1.8 million, will lose $106,014 a week.

The last player to leave that kind of money on the table was Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor, who held out through the first two games of the 2015 season. His holdout didn’t work, as he ended up reporting and playing out two more years under his old deal before agreeing to a new contract this year. Brown and Donald will hope to get a new deal sooner than that.

  3. If Donald gets a new contract, then it will set a precedent for every player drafted in the first round to hold out. It’s not gonna happen.

  4. They signed contracts. I understand they may have out played the contract, but honor what you signed and deal with it when the right time comes up. I will take your contracts anytime.

  5. Lmao what the hell does Duane Brown want. $9.4 this year, 9.75 next year and you’re 32 years old. Be surprised if you get a long-term deal if that’s what you want. Smh

  9. Donald can hold out as long as he wants, the Rams hold all the cards, and if they win games without him it weakens his standing even further.

  10. brown is making over 9million this year and he is holding out?? that sounds ridiculous. He’s a decent player but not elite. If I were texas, I’d let him hold out the entire year if he wants, a 9million dollar savings would be pretty sweet!

  11. jimcross1957 says:
    September 9, 2017 at 9:55 am
    They signed contracts. I understand they may have out played the contract, but honor what you signed and deal with it when the right time comes up. I will take your contracts anytime.

    ———————————————–

    Brown negotiated his contract, Donald did not, it was given to him with no options. And as far as your willingness to take their contracts, I doubt your career has the average length of 3-4 years, and respectably I doubt you’re the best in the world at what you do

  12. The Rams are crazy not to do everything and come to terms with Donald.

    Brown on the other hand…this is what he wants. He will hold out until he has to report, come in of shape and pick up his $4mil by reporting but being useless to the Texans all year or they will cut him and he still gets the $4mil. After this year he will never play again. He is lazy at best

  13. Brown negotiated his contract, Donald did not, it was given to him with no options.
    ——————
    So instead of holding out, Donald should actually be boycotting the NFLPA, who is responsible for the contract he is currently playing under.

  15. $658,955…If the teams (and those two players) really wanted to make a statement, that could go a long way towards helping hurricane victims instead of playing “nanny nanny boo boo” with those two players.

  16. Brown negotiated his contract, Donald did not, it was given to him with no options. And as far as your willingness to take their contracts, I doubt your career has the average length of 3-4 years, and respectably I doubt you’re the best in the world at what you do

    Wrong. Donald wasn’t just given his contract. His agent negotiated the contract within the confines of the rookie salary cap and received the best contract he could.

    They also understated his salary this year. They conveniently omitted the ~$1.4M in prorated bonus which means he will make $3.225M this year. He also has an option next year for $6.892M. He’s probably not going to get a new contract until next year.

    Also, keep in mind, it’s hard for most people to feel sorry for him when he’s forfeiting as much as most people will make in several years.

  18. Not sure how the Rams can sign him to the contract he wants without blowing through the salary cap. Clearly Donald is underpaid, but it might require trading a couple of high-salary players to teams with lots of cap space. The franchise tag on Tru isn’t helping either. The other option is to trade Donald, but they’d want a lot in return.

