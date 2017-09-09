Kaepernick rally scheduled for Soldier Field on Sunday

Posted by Mike Florio on September 9, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT
Mike Glennon will make his debut as the Bears starting quarterback on Sunday at Soldier Field. Before the game, a protest will be held in support of an unemployed quarterback with far more significant career accomplishments.

Dubbed the Standing 4 Kaepernick Protest — Chicago, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT roughly 200 to 500 protesters are expected to show up and support Colin Kaepernick. A permit has been secured, and police are aware of the event.

Kaepernick has no involvement in the demonstration. He held a “Know Your Rights” camp in Chicago, and he donated money to a group there.

Last month, a demonstration in support of Kaepernick was held outside the league office in New York. Kaepernick attracted widespread attention in 2016 when he stopped standing for the national anthem. He has made it clear through intermediaries that he will stand this year — if of course he ever ends up on an NFL roster.

Leave a Reply