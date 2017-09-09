Matt Jones already out in Indy

Posted by Mike Florio on September 9, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Matt Jones era has ended in Indianapolis. There was one?

The once-promising tailback, cut by Washington last week and claimed by the Colts, has now been waived by the Colts. The team released Jones in order to create a roster spot for guard Adam Redmond, who was elevated from the practice squad.

Jones will once again be subject to waivers. If unclaimed, he’ll become a free agent.

A third-round pick in 2015, Jones fell out of favor in Washington, where Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson, and Samaje Perine now hold down the running attack.

3 responses to “Matt Jones already out in Indy

  1. I often wonder if there is some nagging injury that hurts these players ability to change direction or make jump cuts. Even people with attitude problem are on their best behavior for a while when they go to a new team. It always took “TO” a couple of years to wear out his welcome. History suggests this guy will have no money saved and now no prospects. This was a short career.

  2. He really seemed like a strong young horse that was going to be a player, but he needed to stop fumbling. Coughlin coached up Tiki Barber, who went on to be very successful, yet Gruden dropped this kid like a bad habit. It seems pretty clear to me there must be more to Matt Jones then just fumble-itis.

