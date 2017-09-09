NFL’s new Canadian streaming effort is raising some concerns

Posted by Mike Florio on September 9, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT
In July, the NFL abruptly removed its popular RedZone channel and Sunday Ticket packages from cable and satellite in Canada and shifted the rights to all live broadcasts to DAZN (pronounced “da zone“). But as the full launch of DAZN SZN approaches on Sunday, there are reasons to be CONZERND.

Via the National Post, Thursday night’s opener gave rise to widespread complaints about “delayed feeds, low-quality feeds, non-existent feeds.” The DAZN stream also was reportedly missing audio for much of the broadcast.

DZN Canada addressed the issues with this message: “We know there were issues tonight — making your experience the best it can be is our top priority and we are working hard to deliver for fans.”

The issues may only compound when 1:00 p.m. ET rolls around on Sunday, and multiple games kick off at the same time. Earlier this week, DAZN managing director of strategic partnerships Alex Rice admitted that there were “ongoing challenges” with the British countries move to Canada and that “we’re taking it very seriously.”

Taking it seriously and getting it fixed are two different things, obviously. But at least DAZN is in the speaking zone when it comes to its issues. Via the National Post, the league has been silent on the issue, possibly due to the potential scope of the problem. DAZN’s parent company has been selling NFL broadcast rights in more than 100 countries, including Canada and Mexico. Come Sunday, there’s a chance that major and widespread issues could arise.

These potential problems are unfolding at a time when the landscape for delivering NFL game content is changing considerably. One long-term option for the league would be to deliver live games directly to American consumers through a streaming service. The potential IMPLOZN of DAZN could serve as a reminder that streaming games live through the Internet may never be as reliable as traditional broadcast models.

1 responses to "NFL's new Canadian streaming effort is raising some concerns

  1. i know a lot of people who are pissed because theres no way to get the sunday ticket without dazn. watching sports via streaming on your tv either through apple or android boxes has been ridiculously inconsistent. problems involve buffering issues, no hd, no sound, inability to find games.
    for the amount of sports i watch, i will suck up the cable bill to ensure my appetite is fulfilled.

  2. Just to clarify, yet another Fail under Goodell.

    Maybe he’ll get something right some day. …Is that even possible?

  3. I had game pass before, it had its share of issues as well. I remember a handfull of streams starting with 2 min left in the first quarter.

    In preseason DAZN was much better (cheaper too). The graphic quality was much more stable. They dont have a couple features like go back 10 or foward 10, little stuff like that.. I didnt watch on the app the Pats Chiefs game however.

  4. Just let NFL Game Pass work everywhere in the world on one account. People travel and it is ridiculous to have separate china/Europe/Canada/USA accounts

  5. How can a multi billion dollar company launch something like this and not know for sure it’s going to work??

