Raiders put Sebastian Janikowski on injured reserve, call up Giorgio Tavecchio

Getty Images

The Raiders are making a change at kicker.

Oakland’s longest-tenured player, kicker Sebastian Janikowski, has been placed on injured reserve with a back injury.

To take his place, the Raiders have signed Giorgio Tavecchio from the practice squad to the active roster.

Although he has never played in a regular-season game, the Raiders know Tavecchio well: He has been with them for the last four preseasons while Janikowski has taken a lightened workload. He’s 9-for-11 on field goals in the preseason.

Born in Italy and originally a soccer player, Tavecchio played his college football at Cal and has also had brief training camp stints with the 49ers, Packers and Lions.