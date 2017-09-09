Teams have called Patriots to see if Dion Lewis is available in a trade

Getty Images

Patriots running back Dion Lewis had just two carries for nine yards on Thursday. Could some other team have more use for him?

The Boston Herald reports that multiple teams have contacted the Patriots to express interest in trading for Lewis.

So far the Patriots haven’t heard an offer they’re interested in, but they have a crowded running back depth chart that saw Mike Gillislee, James White and Rex Burkhead all get more carries than Lewis on Thursday. Even receiver Chris Hogan got more carries than Lewis. If they don’t have much use for Lewis in their offense, perhaps the Patriots would be willing to move him.

The 26-year-old Lewis is in the last year of his contract and is making a $1.2 million base salary this season. He could be a cheap addition for some team looking for another running back.