Teams have called Patriots to see if Dion Lewis is available in a trade

September 9, 2017
Patriots running back Dion Lewis had just two carries for nine yards on Thursday. Could some other team have more use for him?

The Boston Herald reports that multiple teams have contacted the Patriots to express interest in trading for Lewis.

So far the Patriots haven’t heard an offer they’re interested in, but they have a crowded running back depth chart that saw Mike Gillislee, James White and Rex Burkhead all get more carries than Lewis on Thursday. Even receiver Chris Hogan got more carries than Lewis. If they don’t have much use for Lewis in their offense, perhaps the Patriots would be willing to move him.

The 26-year-old Lewis is in the last year of his contract and is making a $1.2 million base salary this season. He could be a cheap addition for some team looking for another running back.

  2. Gillislee will be the short yardage and run the clock out back.
    White is the hurry up and shotgun back.
    Lewis is valuable on special teams and a dynamic weapon who can be used in the shotgun and hurry up as well.
    Burkhead has a lot of hype but didn’t look in synch yet with Brady.
    I wouldn’t trade Lewis. Let chemistry develop. If it doesn’t work with burkhead they will need Lewis.

  3. Not likely:
    1) Pats have had too many RBs injured in the past not to keep them and in any case they help special teams – and what with Edelman and possibly Amendola and Slater not healthy, Lewis and White can at a push man the slot too.
    2) The “problem” with the team on Thursday night was like most years in that they operate such a complicated playbook it takes weeks to gel, doubly so given the high turnover thanks to parity rules force on the top teams each year – so each year it’s almost like starting over (eg., 60% of the SB51 team were new since SB49). So removing experienced guys and “parachuting in a quick fix” isn’t likely to work.

  5. tonyzendejas says:
    September 9, 2017 at 11:22 am
    Trade him for Jamie Collins.
    Pats parted ways with him because he lacked consistency, was unable/unwilling to follow the schemes they put him in, and smost importantly (for example as versus the Chiefs) he was slowing and had thus become poor against the run.

