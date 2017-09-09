The full Stephon Tuitt details

Getty Images

Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt didn’t get a big contract as a rookie in 2014. He has one now, just as the last year of his first contract was set to begin.

Per a source with knowledge of the deal, here are the full details:

1. $11 million signing bonus;

2. $1 million base salary for 2017;

3. $2 million 2017 roster bonus due in three days;

4. $7.5 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2018 league year;

5. $3.5 million salary for 2018;

6. $3 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2019 league year;

7. $6 million salary for 2019;

8. $9 million salary for 2020;

9. $9 million salary for 2021;

10. $9.05 million salary for 2022.

Here are the highlights of the deal:

1. Tuitt was due to make $1.048560 this year; he’ll make $14 million instead.

2. He’ll make $24 million in new money over the first two years of the deal.

3. There’s no guarantee beyond year one, which is consistent with all Steelers long-term deals. However, they rarely cut a player who has signed a long-term contract after one year. If they do, Tuitt will have gotten $14 million for one year and an early trip to the open market, thanks to the early trigger on the roster bonus.