Allen Robinson leaves with knee injury

Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson is questionable to return after getting injured on the third play from scrimmage.

Robinson caught a 17-yard pass from Blake Bortles on third-down but was hurt after an innocuous push out of bounds by Kevin Johnson. He limped off the field and headed to the locker room for X-rays on his left knee.

Robinson, 24, caught 73 passes for 883 yards and six touchdowns last season after making 80 receptions for 1,400 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns in 2015.

UPDATE 1:51 p.m. ET: Robinson is now out.