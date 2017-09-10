As Irma hits Miami, Dolphins hope for a normal work week in California

Getty Images

Hurricane Irma is moving in on Miami this morning, causing a mass evacuation and moving the Dolphins home game originally scheduled for today into November. But the Dolphins are trying to change their routine as little as possible.

The Dolphins chartered flights for players, coaches and staffers to California, where they’ll spend this week practicing at the Cowboys’ training camp facility in Oxnard before playing against the Chargers in their Week Two opener.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins are trying to have as normal a work week as possible. They’ll be off on Monday, have a team meeting on Tuesday and then practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the same way they would any other week.

After playing the Chargers, the Dolphins are hoping their facility is in good enough shape that they can return to Miami for a normal week of practice before their Week Three game at the Jets. From there they travel to London to play the Saints. The Dolphins’ first game in Miami this season is scheduled for Sunday, October 8, in Week Five.