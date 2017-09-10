As Mike Glennon struggles, Bears’ young backs run wild

AP

There’s good news and bad news in Chicago today.

The good news is the Bears have two very good young running backs: They already knew Jordan Howard, coming off his outstanding rookie season, was a keeper, and rookie Tarik Cohen is having an outstanding first NFL game as well.

The bad news is the Bears have one very bad starting quarterback: Mike Glennon has been awful.

As of five minutes into the third quarter, the Bears have called 14 passing plays and 14 rushing plays. The passing plays have yielded a net of 13 yards, while the rushing plays have yielded a net of 117 yards. Glennon is 7-for-11 for 41 yards, and has been sacked three times for a loss of 28 yards. But Howard has 44 yards and a touchdown on 10 runs, Cohen has 66 yards on three runs, and Michael Burton ran once for seven yards.

Can the Bears get anything out of their passing game? If they do, they might just pull the upset. They’re currently tied 10-10.