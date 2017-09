AP

Ever since Tony Gonzalez retired, the Falcons have been looking for a pass-catching tight end. Maybe they’ve finally found one.

Austin Hooper had two catches for 128 yards on Sunday, including an 88-yard catch and run for a touchdown.

It was, according to the NFL, the longest touchdown catch by a tight end in Week One in NFL history. Moving forward, we’ll see whether Hooper can do more of the same.

And whether the Falcons can do more of what they did on Sunday — hold a fourth quarter lead.