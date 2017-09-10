Bears lose Kevin White to shoulder/collarbone injury

Getty Images

Injuries have been the defining characteristic of Bears wide receiver Kevin White‘s NFL career and that didn’t change in the first week of the 2017 season.

White left Sunday’s game against the Falcons with a shoulder injury and Dan Graziano of ESPN reported on Sunday afternoon that the Bears fear he suffered a broken collarbone that could end his season. PFT has heard, via a league source, that it may be a shoulder blade injury rather than a collarbone, although that would also lead to a long absence.

The Bears lost last year’s top receiver Cameron Meredith to a torn ACL during the preseason.

White caught two passes for six yards before being injured. That brings him up to 21 catches for 193 yards for his career, which amounts to five games over three years after White missed all of his rookie season and most of last year.

That’s obviously not what the Bears hoped to get when they took White in the first round of the 2015 draft and now the question is whether they’ll get anything more from him before the 2017 season is over.