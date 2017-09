AP

J.J. Watt hasn’t done much for the Texans on Sunday. His kid brother has done plenty for the Steelers.

Rookie T.J. Watt has two sacks and an interception in his first NFL game, helping the Steelers to a 21-10 lead.

Moments ago, Watt jumped high to nab a throw from fellow rookie DeShone Kizer.

The Steelers started slowly against Cleveland, but they’re finally giving Kizer the baptism by blast furnace most had expected.