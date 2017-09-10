Bills get on the board first against Jets

AP

The Bills’ first drive of the 2017 season looked promising, but it ended badly and that meant they had to wait until the second quarter to post their first points of the year.

That finally came when Tyrod Taylor hit tight end Charles Clay for a 1-yard touchdown. The score and ensuing extra point put the Bills up 7-0 with just over 11 minutes to play in the first half.

Taylor’s first pass into the end zone on Sunday also went in Clay’s direction, but caromed off of Clay’s hands and into Jets cornerback Juston Burris‘ mitts for an interception. Burris looked like he might make a bid for a touchdown of his own, but ran into some of his Jets teammates to thwart those hopes.

The Jets offense went three-and-out after the pick and they were off the field quickly again on their second possession, leaving the Bills with the upper hand early in a game that will leave the winner in sole possession of first place in the AFC East for at least a week.