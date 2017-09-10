Broncos rule out two defensive linemen, cut another

Getty Images

The Broncos are down to four healthy defensive linemen for Monday night’s game against the Chargers.

The team’s final injury report before their opener listed defensive ends Jared Crick and Zach Kerr as out for the game.

Crick hurt his back at a practice during training camp in August and was able to get in a limited practice to start the week, but his absence from the lineup is no surprise after he missed Friday and Saturday. Kerr missed practice all week with a knee injury.

In addition to ruling out Crick and Kerr, the Broncos also announced that they have waived defensive tackle Kyle Peko. They waived Peko during the cut to 53 players and then brought him back the next day.

Derek Wolfe, Domata Peko, Adam Gotsis and Shelby Harris now make up the defensive line options and the team has an open roster spot they can fill before Monday night’s game kicks off.