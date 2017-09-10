Bud Dupree out for Steelers

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree missed nine of the team’s 16 regular season games last year.

He’s 0-for-1 in 2017. Dupree was placed on the inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Browns after being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Dupree hurt his shoulder during the week, leading to a limited practice on Thursday and a missed practice on Friday. Anthony Chickillo is expected to start at outside linebacker along with first-round pick T.J. Watt with James Harrison and Arthur Moats also on hand at the position.

While Dupree wound up on the wrong side of a questionable decision, the Browns will have defensive tackle Danny Shelton. He drew the tag due to a knee injury, but is in the lineup on defense while first overall pick Myles Garrett will be missing after hurting his ankle on Thursday.