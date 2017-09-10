Cam Newton leaves without talking about shoulder, or anything

AP

Cam Newton‘s press conference after Sunday’s win over the 49ers was clearly his best performance at a podium in his last two trips to Santa Clara.

The fact he didn’t have one today doesn’t change that fact.

Via Bill Voth of the team’s official website, Newton was pulled aside for a drug test after the game, and apparently that was enough of a reason to not talk. He’s typically a slow dresser, one of the last players to become available after any game, but he eventually ends up talking.

Newton overcame a rough first half (8-of-19 passing) in his first game, but the Panthers won his first game back after shoulder surgery, so it wasn’t going to be that much of an inquisition. Mostly, it’s a reminder that he does things when he feels like it, because most other players are able to provide a sample in the hour or so between a game ending and the busses rolling out.

For his critics, it will bring back memories of a post-Super Bowl pout, when he mumbled a few answers before walking away. Otherwise, we’ll just have to wait until he gets home and has time to hydrate (and then unhydrate) to see how his surgically repaired shoulder held up.