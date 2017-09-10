Carson Wentz was looking good until pick-six

Getty Images

Carson Wentz was 9-of-12 for 116 yards with two touchdowns to start the game, staking the Eagles to a 13-0 lead over Washington after Caleb Sturgis missed an extra point following the team’s second score. But then, Wentz had a pass intended for Darren Sproles tipped and intercepted by Ryan Kerrigan.

Kerrigan returned the pick 24 yards for a touchdown to cut Washington’s deficit.

Nelson Agholor had 73 yards on three catches, including a 58-yard touchdown, in Wentz’s first nine completions.