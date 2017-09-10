Chiefs sign Steven Terrell as Eric Berry hits injured reserve

Getty Images

The Chiefs lost Eric Berry to a torn Achilles tendon in their season opening victory over the Patriots and they made a move on Saturday to shore up the secondary in Berry’s absence.

The team signed former Seahawks safety Steven Terrell and announced that Berry has been placed on injured reserve. They also confirmed the return of running back C.J. Spiller and re-signed offensive lineman Jordan Devey, who joined Spiller as a roster deletion shortly before Thursday’s game.

Terrell spent the summer with the Chiefs before getting cut when the team went to 53 players. He played in 32 games for the Seahawks over the last three seasons and closed last season as a starter with Earl Thomas on the shelf with a broken leg.

Ron Parker, Daniel Sorensen and Eric Murray round out the safeties in Kansas City with Berry out of action.