Chuck Pagano credits 49ers for kicking Colts’ butts

AP

There was no sugarcoating Sunday’s outing for the Colts as they gave up 46 points, 373 yards and turned the ball over three times in a lopsided loss.

Coach Chuck Pagano didn’t try to do that when he met with the media after the game, saying plainly that his team got their “a–es kicked” and crediting coach Sean McVay of the 49ers for getting his team ready to play. The only problem with that is, of course, that the Colts played the Rams on Sunday.

One could forgive Pagano for being shellshocked after the thumping the Rams put down at the Coliseum, although one has to wonder if they could really be surprised. Scott Tolzien‘s status as the starting quarterback and the Colts’ decision not to consider another option until trading for Jacoby Brissett before final cuts were questioned by many people who saw their skepticism justified by Tolzien going 9-of-18 and throwing two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.

Brissett ultimately replaced Tolzien and led the Colts to their only touchdown of the game. He finished 2-of-3 for 51 yards.

Pagano said, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, that he had “no misgivings” about going all-in with Tolzien despite the uncertainty about Andrew Luck being ready for the regular season. He did say they’d look at everything when asked about a possible quarterback change and he’ll surely be hoping that Luck will be back by the time the Colts actually play the 49ers in Week Five.