Colts don’t challenge close call, settle for field goal

Getty Images

It appeared Marlon Mack may have scored on a pass from Scott Tolzien midway through the first quarter. Officials, though, ruled Mack stepped out inside the 1.

Instead of a replay challenge, the Colts inexplicably went hurry-up.

Mack was stopped for a 1-yard loss and then no gain, and, on third down, Tolzien threw incomplete. It left the Colts to settle for a short field goal.

Chuck Pagano will have to answer questions about why he didn’t throw the red flag after the ball appeared to cross the goal line before Mack’s right foot went out of bounds.

CBS replayed the close play several times, with analyst Dan Fouts questioning the Colts’ decision not to ask for a replay several times.