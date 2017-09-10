Danny Woodhead doubtful to return with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Ravens running back Danny Woodhead missed some time this summer with a hamstring injury and he was getting attention from trainers after grabbing his left hamstring at the end of a play in the first quarter against the Bengals.

Woodhead was running a route near the end zone on third down, but went down while the pass fell incomplete. He grabbed the hamstring and medical personnel came on the field to help him to the sideline after a brief evaluation on the field.

Woodhead was later taken to the back on a cart and his return is deemed doubtful.

Woodhead was a popular target on Baltimore’s first offensive possession of the year as he caught three passes from Joe Flacco for 33 yards to help the Ravens into the red zone. Flacco, who didn’t play at all in the preseason, was 5-of-7 for 46 yards overall.

The incompletion on third down forced the Ravens to settle for a Justin Tucker field goal and they lead 3-0 with under five minutes to play in the opening quarter of the season.