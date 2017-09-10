David Johnson questionable to return with wrist injury

AP

As the Cardinals try to hold on to a slim lead against the Lions, they may be without running back David Johnson.

Johnson, a workhorse in 2016 who suffered a knee injury in Week 17, has a wrist injury in Week One. He’s questionable to return.

Johnson has 11 carries for only 28 yards. He has added six catches for 68. He aspires to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in 2017.

Last year, Johnson tied Lions Hall of Famer Barry Sanders with 15 straight games with 100 or more yards from scrimmage.