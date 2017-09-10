Deshaun Watson makes debut in second half

Getty Images

It wasn’t all Tom Savage‘s fault. With left tackle Duane Brown continuing his holdout, Savage was sacked six times in the first half as the Texans tried two different left tackles to no avail.

However, after Savage went 7-of-13 for 62 yards in the first half and the Texans trailed 19-0, they elected to go with the more mobile Deshaun Watson in the second half.

It sparked both the crowd and the Texans as they had their longest drive of the game on the first drive of the second half.

The rookie first-round pick completed his first pass for 8 yards to DeAndre Hopkins on third-and-three.