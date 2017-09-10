Deshaun Watson throws touchdown on first drive

Getty Images

So long, Tom Savage.

Savage kept his starting job for all of a half. Down 19-0, the Texans switched to rookie Deshaun Watson. Watson’s mobility kept him from being a sitting duck behind an offensive line missing holdout left tackle Duane Brown.

Watson provided a spark, driving the Texans 75 yards in 14 plays. He went 5-of-8 for 37 yards and a 4-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins. It was their longest drive of the day, more yards than they had in the first half (52) and got them back in the game.

Watson also had a 9-yard run on the drive.

For one drive anyway, Watson looked better than Savage did for a half.