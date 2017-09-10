Eagles sending pick back to Saints in Jon Dorenbos trade

Getty Images

The Eagles have sent the 2019 seventh-round pick in the Jon Dorenbos trade back to the Saints, Philadelphia’s Sports Radio 94 WIP first reported. It’s unclear whether the league officially will rescind the trade since Dorenbos’ heart condition was found by Dr. John Amoss after the long snapper played in a preseason game with the Saints, but regardless, the Eagles are making a good-faith move.

Dorenbos, 37, soon will undergo heart surgery to fix an aortic aneurysm. Amoss, a Saints team physician, discovered the condition, which Dorenbos has had his whole life, in a followup physical after the Aug. 28 trade.

“[Dorenbos] and I have had a lot of chances to reflect on the last two days,” Saints coach Sean Payton said Saturday, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “He’s an amazing guy, and his perspective as you can imagine has been outstanding. And he looks at it in a significant way in which you could argue the trade itself saved his life.”