Falcons hold on for hard-fought win over Bears

AP

The Falcons were the best team in the NFC last year and the Bears were one of the worst, but this is a new season.

This year, the Bears gave the Falcons everything they could handle in Chicago, falling just short when Brooks Reed sacked Mike Glennon on a fourth-and-goal with three seconds left.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had a good game, completing 21 of 30 passes for 321 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions. The Falcons’ biggest playmaker, surprisingly, was tight end Austin Hooper. He only had two passes thrown to him, but he caught one for an 88-yard touchdown and took the other 40 yards.

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon struggled early on but came on late, marching the Bears down the field in the final two minutes. Glennon threw back-to-back potential game-winners in the final minute and both were dropped, first by Josh Bellamy and then by Howard. It was a disappointing finish for Glennon, but he did enough in that two-minute drill to ensure that he won’t be getting benched for Mitch Trubisky this week.

The Bears’ rookie running back Tarik Cohen had an excellent game as both the Bears’ leading rusher with 66 yards and their leading receiver with 47 yards. He looks like he’s going to be a big-play threat.

And the Bears look like they’re going to be a better team than most people thought. Even if they couldn’t beat the Falcons just yet.