Fletcher Cox’s return touchdown stands after review as Kirk Cousins has three turnovers

Posted by Charean Williams on September 10, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT


The Washington offense returned to the field while officials reviewed a Kirk Cousins fumble, expecting to have the play overturned. Even Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira said Cousins’ arm was moving forward.

However, Alberto Riveron, the NFL’s senior director of officiating, decided the on-field ruling stood. It appeared Cousins lost control of the ball before Brandon Graham hit Cousins’ arm.

Fletcher Cox returned the ball 20 yards for a touchdown, his second career touchdown, to give the Eagles a 30-17 lead after a 2-point conversion. It iced the game with less than 2 minutes to play.

Cousins threw an interception and Washington lost three fumbles, two by Cousins and one by Jamison Crowder.

33 responses to “Fletcher Cox’s return touchdown stands after review as Kirk Cousins has three turnovers

  1. This league has a conspiracy going on between Goodell, Jones and Mara to screw over Daniel Snyder. Year after Year we get hosed by the referees. That last TD of the game should not have counted.

    Kirk Cousins is a complete fraud. RGIII should still be our QB and the shame of it all is Cousins will get paid regardless of his choking ways because QBs like Andy Dalton exist. I hate the NFL. PS the Eagles will never win a Superbowl.

  3. ??? how was that a fumble? HOW WAS IT NOT OVERTURNED?? I’m legitimately not even kidding NFL, I turned the game off after that and told my football friends I’ll see them next season.

  4. I could careless about either team. Became obvious, the clowns in NY are more worried about protecting game officials than getting correct call.

  7. Evidence didn’t look mighty conclusive either way. The angle from behind looked like an incomplete pass, but the front view made it seem like his hand was empty when it came forward. Pair that with the call on the field being a fumble and I’m not surprised it stood.

  8. logicalvoicesays : “Kirk Cousins is a complete fraud. RGIII should still be our QB..” uhhhhh if that was the case, RG3 would be starting somewhere else… he’s not. But, that was an egregious call after a flawed review. That was an OBVIOUS forward pass. The ball was fully released before Philly touched it. Cousins struggled for the first couple weeks last year. I’m not willing to say conspiracy, but I am willing to say I’m a little less interested in the NFL every time a REPLAY is called incorrectly. What’s the point of having it in the first place?

  9. Both angles showed something different. Ergo, inconclusive. Play stands. And if you Washington fans want to whine about the refs, how about the overturn of the “offsides” by the refs after watching the big screen….isn’t that totally illegal?? But either way. Birds win.

  12. I’m legitimately not even kidding NFL, I turned the game off after that and told my football friends I’ll see them next season.
    ___________________________________

    Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you exhibit A: A classic Washington fan.

  14. That was close, I could see an argument for it being overturned. But the Redskins’ TD from an interception off a tipped ball definitely should have been overtunred because the guy who tipped the ball hit Wentz in the helmet on the follow through which is roughing the passer. So it evens out.

  15. Not a fan of either team but the redskins got robbed. Clearly a forward pass that was missed on the field and by review. Only confirms for me how crooked and pathetic NFL refs are.

  18. Hand going forward. Ball released going forward (I believe it hit the Eagles players helmet IN FRONT OF HIM). All of this happened before he was touched by an Eagle. Last I checked, when the QB propels the ball forward in his own its called a pass. When it hits the ground its called an incomplete pass. Now….it was a horribly inaccurate pass, but incomplete nonetheless.

  19. GO EAGLES!
    ——————————-

    Ladies and Gentlemen, I present you Exhibit A: a classic Philly fan…

  20. How does a forward pass that comes out A COMPLETE SPIRAL result in a fumble? Watch it, the ball comes out as a perfect spiral launched from Cousin’s hands. NFL replay is just a false sense of security and in reality just gives them more control over games. I dont care how bad the skins looked, NFL robbed them from a chance to go down and win the game in the final 2 mins.

  24. As much as I was hoping for the Skins to mount a comeback and make a game of it the best angle of that play showed he clearly lost control right before his arm came forward

  25. any real football fan knows the play that lost the little dannys the game was capt. kirk flinching and throwing a pick in the red zone. no points when they could have taken the lead.

    the fumble non fumble only kept cousins from getting sacked a couple more times….

  26. as an Eagles fan I was in shock when the call was upheld. But I think @melonheadsdaddy has the right explanation… The two angles created opposing conclusions and becomes inconclusive evidence, therefore the call must stand, regardless of how the Endzone view looks like Cousins is throwing the ball forward.

    That said, I did not notice the ball was out of his hand before the hand moved forwards from the opposite angle. But the ball left his hand abnormally early in the process, that much was conclusive to me.

  28. cboys, that was the best angle? Or the best angle that confirmed the call you wanted? The best call was from behind the play and from that angle, it looked like a pass not a fumble. Either way, that ended the game, a game the Skins did not deserve to win. 4 turnovers, dropped passes (Pryor Jr. has stone hands) and an inability to finish plays on the QB and an offensive line that did not look very good on either run plays or pass protection. You are not going to win much when that’s your performance.

  30. Clearly a key point / play in the game, but the Reskins had already lost the game with the very poor play of the offense and the defense that still can NOT get teams off the field on 3rd down.

    It looks to be a very long season for us long suffering Redskins fans.

  31. Last year the Skins red zone production was poor. This year, it’s starting out the same. The play-caller is different this year, the receivers are different, the QB, the RB and the OL are the same. I think the issues lay there. The OL because they have not really been able to run the ball down in the RZ for the past couple of years and the QB because he tends to make poor decisions or throw bad passes when pressured. Just an observation. I was upset when the Skins didn’t extend Cousins. I realize now why they didn’t.

  32. logicalvoice (what an oxymoron for a handle) is the most illogical poster on these boards. The Washington football team lets their two best WR’s leave and their replacements looked horrific. Pryor has hooks for hands and if wasn’t for Crowder jumping in the air and muffing a punt, I wouldn’t have known he dressed today. The running game is a disaster. Trent Williams was a turnstile most of the game and even Scherff got manhandled by Fletcher Cox. Cousins threw a pick when his receiver was wide open and might have scored. Kerrigan and Norman are studs but their defense is pedestrian at best. But I can smell you out a mile away. You make a comment about how RGIII should still be the QB of Danny Boy’s joke of a team. Where is RGIII starting right now? You know so little about this sport it is actually sad. You are right about one thing though. The Eagles will not win their fourth world championship this year. They will stay stuck at three. But I predict that the Washington football team will not win another world championship this year either!

  33. Our $24 million dollar quarterback continues to show why he has no long term deal. He is too cerebral in the pocket.

