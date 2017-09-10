Fletcher Cox’s return touchdown stands after review as Kirk Cousins has three turnovers

The Washington offense returned to the field while officials reviewed a Kirk Cousins fumble, expecting to have the play overturned. Even Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira said Cousins’ arm was moving forward.

However, Alberto Riveron, the NFL’s senior director of officiating, decided the on-field ruling stood. It appeared Cousins lost control of the ball before Brandon Graham hit Cousins’ arm.

Fletcher Cox returned the ball 20 yards for a touchdown, his second career touchdown, to give the Eagles a 30-17 lead after a 2-point conversion. It iced the game with less than 2 minutes to play.

Cousins threw an interception and Washington lost three fumbles, two by Cousins and one by Jamison Crowder.

  1. This league has a conspiracy going on between Goodell, Jones and Mara to screw over Daniel Snyder. Year after Year we get hosed by the referees. That last TD of the game should not have counted.

    Kirk Cousins is a complete fraud. RGIII should still be our QB and the shame of it all is Cousins will get paid regardless of his choking ways because QBs like Andy Dalton exist. I hate the NFL. PS the Eagles will never win a Superbowl.

  3. ??? how was that a fumble? HOW WAS IT NOT OVERTURNED?? I’m legitimately not even kidding NFL, I turned the game off after that and told my football friends I’ll see them next season.

  4. I could careless about either team. Became obvious, the clowns in NY are more worried about protecting game officials than getting correct call.

  7. Evidence didn’t look mighty conclusive either way. The angle from behind looked like an incomplete pass, but the front view made it seem like his hand was empty when it came forward. Pair that with the call on the field being a fumble and I’m not surprised it stood.

  8. I’m legitimately not even kidding NFL, I turned the game off after that and told my football friends I’ll see them next season.
    ___________________________________

    Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you exhibit A: A classic Washington fan.

  10. That was close, I could see an argument for it being overturned. But the Redskins’ TD from an interception off a tipped ball definitely should have been overtunred because the guy who tipped the ball hit Wentz in the helmet on the follow through which is roughing the passer. So it evens out.

