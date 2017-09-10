Fletcher Cox’s return touchdown stands after review as Kirk Cousins has three turnovers

Getty Images

The Washington offense returned to the field while officials reviewed a Kirk Cousins fumble, expecting to have the play overturned. Even Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira said Cousins’ arm was moving forward.

However, Alberto Riveron, the NFL’s senior director of officiating, decided the on-field ruling stood. It appeared Cousins lost control of the ball before Brandon Graham hit Cousins’ arm.

Fletcher Cox returned the ball 20 yards for a touchdown, his second career touchdown, to give the Eagles a 30-17 lead after a 2-point conversion. It iced the game with less than 2 minutes to play.

Cousins threw an interception and Washington lost three fumbles, two by Cousins and one by Jamison Crowder.