Hackenberg No. 2 for the Jets on Sunday

As the Jets prepare to officially launch what some suspect is an effort to plunge to the bottom of the standings in order to land their first franchise quarterback since Joe Namath, their latest draft-day quarterback misfire could be getting chances to misfire, literally, in Buffalo.

Christian Hackenberg, believed to be the No. 3 quarterback on the roster, will be the backup to Josh McCown on Sunday against the Bills. Bryce Petty is inactive, likely due to a lingering knee injury.

Hackenberg, a second-round pick in 2016, has yet to play in a regular season game. If McCown gets banged up today, it will be the Hackenberg show. Or basically another kind of show, preceded by four letters.