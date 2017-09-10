It was only one game, but Rams look like different team in rout of Colts

Getty Images

It was only one game, but the Rams didn’t miss Aaron Donald. It was only one game, but Jared Goff looked like the No. 1 overall pick he was last season. It was only one game, but the Rams looked nothing like the team that ranked 32nd in points scored and 32nd in yards gained last season.

Sean McVay’s debut was a stunning success as he got a Gatorade shower as the final seconds ticked off the 46-9 victory over the Colts. It was the most points the Rams have scored since a 52-0 victory over the Raiders on Nov. 30, 2014.

Goff completed 21 of 29 passes for 306 yards with a touchdown and a 117.9 passer rating. Cooper Kupp caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Todd Gurley rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown and added another 46 receiving.

The Colts didn’t put up much of a fight without Andrew Luck, Ryan Kelly and Vontae Davis.

Trumaine Johnson intercepted Scott Tolzien‘s first pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. For good measure, Lamarcus Joyner returned another Tolzien pass 29 yards for a pick-six in the third quarter.

The Colts had only 10 first downs and 225 total yards.

Jacoby Brissett replaced Tolzien in the fourth quarter and led the Colts to their only touchdown. But Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, who missed a field goal earlier, missed his first extra point since 2014.

Brissett went 2-for-3 for 51 yards.