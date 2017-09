Getty Images

J.J. Watt left with two minutes left before halftime to get treatment on a dislocated finger. The All-Pro defensive end is expected to return in the second half.

Watt, 28, missed most of last season after needing yet another back surgery in September.

The Texans also reported that tight end Ryan Griffin and linebacker Brian Cushing were being evaluated for concussions.

Houston has had its share of problems Sunday, down 19-0 to the Jaguars late in the second quarter.