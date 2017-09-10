J.J. Watt: My finger bone busted through my skin, but I just taped it up

AP

J.J. Watt is one tough guy.

Watt, the Texans defensive lineman who’s been making more headlines for his Hurricane Harvey relief efforts than for his play lately, returned to the field today against the Jaguars after missing most of last season with a back injury. Watt didn’t make it through the game unscathed, but he felt OK anyway.

After the game, Watt revealed that he suffered what most people would consider a very serious finger injury, but he just brushed it off and kept playing.

“I felt fine,” Watt said. “I messed up my finger a little bit, but other than that my body felt fine. Just busted the bone through the skin. Nothing bad, just tape it up.”

That’s a disgusting image, and an injury that would have most people taking time off work even if their jobs required nothing more of their fingers than typing. Watt’s hands are getting hit on every play, but he wouldn’t let a little thing like a bone poking through the skin keep him out of a game.