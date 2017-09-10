Jaguars announce Allen Robinson has ACL injury

Getty Images

It looks like the Jaguars’ fears for wide receiver Allen Robinson may be realized.

Word after the game was that they thought Robinson tore his ACL when he went down in Sunday’s game against the Texans and the team announced that Robinson has injured his left ACL on Sunday night.

There’s no word about Robinson’s prognosis or the severity of the injury, but it’s hard not to think that we’ve seen the last of Robinson for the 2017 season. That’s the last year of his current contract, so the injury will likely deal a blow to his hopes of landing the lucrative, long-term deal he was looking for this offseason.

It’s a major blow to the Jaguars offense as well, especially with fourth-round pick Dede Westbrook going on injured reserve last week with a core muscle injury. Allen Hurns, Marqise Lee, Arrelious Benn and undrafted rookie Keelan Cole make up the remainder of the receiver group for Jacksonville.