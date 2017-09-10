Jaguars defense has a statement game

Getty Images

Remember when Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson predicted the Jaguars would win Super Bowl LII, and we all laughed? Yeah, well, they showed us in Week 1.

Yes, they still have a long way to go, but it was a really good start, especially by a defense that outplayed the league’s reigning No. 1 overall defense.

“We want to be the best defense in the league, and we have that ability,” Campbell said, via quotes distributed by the team. “But it doesn’t mean anything if you don’t continue with it. But it does feel good. We played a great game, with directing our game plan very well. I made a lot of plays and when you do that you’re going to win games.”

The Jaguars held the Texans to 203 yards. They produced a team-record 10 sacks and four turnovers, scoring on one.

Campbell set a franchise record with four sacks; Yannick Ngakoue had two first-half sack-strips with Dante Fowler returning one for touchdown; and Myles Jack made 14 tackles.

Ex-Texan A.J. Bouye helped hold DeAndre Hopkins to seven catches for 55 yards and a touchdown despite the Texans’ two quarterbacks targeting him 16 times.

“We all have confidence in each other, from an individual standpoint and a defensive standpoint,” Bouye said. “But it’s only game one. We played a great team, and then we’re going to play another great team next week, which is going to be a different type of downhill run game, shots, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Many would disagree with calling the Texans a “great team,” especially after how they played at home in a game that meant a lot to their city, but it’s hard to argue with what the Jaguars did Sunday.

For sure, no one is laughing at them today.

