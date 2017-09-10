Jaguars fear torn ACL for Allen Robinson

AP

When a player suffers a knee injury, the team often fears that the injury involves a torn ACL. It’s a fairly obvious fear, whenever a knee is injured.

That said, the Jaguars fear that receiver Allen Robinson, who injured a knee on Sunday, has suffered a torn ACL.

It would be a devastating injury for Robinson, who is in his contract year and who had yet to get his second contract. He now may have to do a one-year deal (or a multi-year deal structured like a one-year deal) in order to show that he has returned to form.

The injury, if serious, will create more opportunities for the likes of Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns. The Jaguars also may need to sign someone; they considered former Tom Coughlin pupil Victor Cruz in the offseason.