Getty Images

The Jaguars had their seventh sack and third takeaway on a strange play when Dante Fowler got a sack-fumble late in the third quarter.

Fowler leaped at Deshaun Watson, and as he was coming down kicked the ball out of the Texans quarterback’s hand. Yannick Ngakoue recovered for Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have dominated the Texans on both sides of the line, taking a 26-7 lead into the fourth quarter.