Jamison Crowder expected to play Sunday

When discussing wide receiver Jamison Crowder‘s status for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said the team would see how his injured hip looked during a Saturday workout before determining whether he’d play in the game.

Things appear to have gone well as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Crowder, who was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, will play in the season opener.

Crowder was limited in practice all week because of the injury, but said on Friday that he expected to be able to play. His presence gives Washington some continuity on offense after the departures of DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon in free agency this offseason.

Josh Doctson, who played two games as a rookie and played one preseason game, and Terrelle Pryor are still developing chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins while Crowder is coming off a 67-catch season.