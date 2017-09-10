Jared Goff looking like the No. 1 overall pick that he was

Getty Images

Today, Jared Goff looks like what he was — the No. 1 overall choice in 2016.

Goff completed 13 of 19 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown — an 18-yarder to Cooper Kupp — as the Rams held a 27-3 halftime lead.

It’s only one game, but it was better than any of the seven games Goff started last season. His best game as a rookie was a 49-21 loss to the Saints when he completed 20 of 32 passes for 214 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and a 100.3 passer rating.

Goff went 0-7 last season. There still is a half to play, but it appears he is on his way to his first career victory while directing an offense that looks much better than the one that ranked as the worst in the league last season.

The Rams had only two games last season when they scored more than 27 points.