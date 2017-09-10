Jason Peters, Caleb Sturgis join Ronald Darby on Eagles’ injury list

Getty Images

The Eagles entered the season opener as healthy as any team in the league. They left with a costly win.

Besides losing cornerback Ronald Darby to a dislocated right ankle, left tackle Jason Peters left with a groin injury and Caleb Sturgis has a hip injury.

Peters left near the end of the first half. He returned in the second half but couldn’t continue.

Peters said he was “fine and expects to play next week,” via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Peters also told reporters he could have gone back in if the Eagles had fallen behind.

“He tried to go in that third quarter,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said, via quotes distributed by the team. “Again, we’ll evaluate him when we get back and see where he’s at. It’s just day to day in what we do.”

Sturgis appeared to injury himself on a touchback kickoff. He couldn’t kick the extra point after Fletcher Cox‘s touchdown with 1:29 to play, necessitating the Eagles go for two.

Sturgis then pooched the ensuing kickoff.