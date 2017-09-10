Jason Peters leaves with groin injury

Getty Images

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters left with a groin injury near the end of the first half. The team listed his return as questionable.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Peters.

The Eagles held a 16-14 halftime lead on Washington after getting a 50-yard field goal from Caleb Sturgis. But the Eagles have lost Ronald Darby to a gruesome right ankle injury and now Peters to a groin injury.

Philadelphia entered with nobody on its injury report.

UPDATE 2:59 P.M. ET: Peters returned in the second half but then left again.