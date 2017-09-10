Jeremy Lane ejected in first quarter

Getty Images

A play that initially looked like it would give the Seahawks a lead over the Packers in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Green Bay ended with Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane ejected from the contest.

Defensive tackle Nazair Jones intercepted an Aaron Rodgers pass and returned it all the way into the Packers end zone for what would have been a 64-yard touchdown. The score didn’t count, however, as the Seahawks were flagged for an iffy illegal block in the back by defensive end Cliff Avril during the return.

While that was going on, Lane and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams got tangled up and went down to the turf. The officials ejected Lane for throwing a punch, although replays of the altercation didn’t clearly show one after Adams took Lane down by the facemask.

The Seahawks went three and out after eventually getting the ball near midfield and the score remains 0-0 with under eight minutes to play in the first half.