Joe Flacco evaluated for concussion, stays in game

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco didn’t play at all in the preseason because of a back injury and it looked like he might be out of the regular season opener before the end of the third quarter.

Flacco took a big hit from Carlos Dunlap on a third down incompletion and was taken into the medical tent on the sideline while Justin Tucker took the field for a field goal that extended Baltimore’s lead to 20-0.

According to the CBS broadcast, Flacco was sent for a concussion evaluation after the independent spotter in the booth saw him hit his head on the Dunlap hit. Flacco was cleared by the doctors and returned to the field for the final play of the quarter.

That play was a handoff to Terrence West, who went for 11 yards. West and Buck Allen have combined for 122 yards on 29 carries, so Baltimore might be content to let Flacco do more of that while they run out the clock in Cincinnati.