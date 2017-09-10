John Ross, Gareon Conley among 2017 first-rounders out in Week One

AP

We knew Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wouldn’t be in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Steelers and the Chargers announced that wide receiver Mike Williams is out on Monday night, but there are a couple of other 2017 first-round picks on the inactive list after being listed as questionable on Friday.

The Bengals will not have wide receiver John Ross in the lineup against the Ravens. The ninth overall pick hurt his knee in his final preseason outing and was able to return to practice this week, but the team will hold back his regular season debut. The Bengals play again on Thursday night against the Texans.

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley is also inactive for Sunday’s game in Tennessee. A shin injury sidelined Conley all summer before he was activated from the physically unable to perform list before the cut to 53 players last weekend.

While the rest of the first rounders are active or are expected to be when their teams take the field, some will not see action. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t play on Thursday night against the Patriots and neither Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky nor Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be starting, although their ascension to the lineup could come at any point during Sunday’s games.