Kaepernick fraternity brothers march for him in Detroit

In addition to roughly 300 to 500 who showed up at a Colin Kaepernick rally prior to the Week One game between the Falcons and Bears in Chicago, a smaller group consisting of Kaepernick’s fraternity brothers marched for roughly a mile in Detroit, ending their journey at Ford Field.

Per the Associated Press, roughly 50 members of Kappa Alpha Psi demonstrated peacefully in support of Kaepernick, who remains unemployed.

“When you look at some of the recent incidents like what happened to Michael Bennett in Las Vegas, it validates the stance that Colin Kaepernick has taken,” Eric Brown, a former president of the fraternity’s alumni chapter in Detroit, told the AP. The group, according to Brown, will engage in similar demonstrations at future games in both Dallas and Atlanta.

Kaepernick launched the anthem protests a year ago in the preseason, explaining that he was motivated by concerns regarding police misconduct experienced by African-Americans and people of color. Kaepernick has had no involvement in any of the protests and demonstrations in his support.